Danny Gillingham had written a letter that came out in the Wednesday, Aug. 24 edition of The Daily Star. The subject waswhen our time is up on Earth and how we treat people.
Well, the day before that letter came out, Danny passed away unexpectedly. So, his letter was very pertinent in the time of his death.
As Danny stated in his letter, none of us knows when we'll take our last breath. So, may it be a reminder to all of us about how we treat people.
I will never really know what happened to him on Monday, Aug. 22, to cause his death. But I do know he had a life committed to Christ his Lord and doing unto others as he would want done to him.
Vicki Judd
Oneonta
