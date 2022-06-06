To reply to Alan Sessions June 2 letter, it's clear that Mr. Sessions holds to the conventional wisdom that Roe will completely vanish should the court overturn it. It won't. It will simply get kicked down to the states, where it should have been to start.
Speaking of which, the court didn't have any constitutional place directly involving itself. I did some looking as to what organs of government are actually involved in making laws, and found this: "Congress, which forms the Legislative branch of the federal government, is responsible for making the laws. The constitution gives Congress the exclusive power to enact laws, while the Executive and Judicial branches can only carry out, or interpret, those laws."
So unless this is a faulty assessment of the constitutional functions of the three branches, the court was meant to only interpret already-existing laws. Not create completely new ones, as it did with Roe, a decision that upended self government when unelected judges set a dangerous precedent by autocratically voiding the will of voters in all 50 states.
But really, it's keeping society civilized which makes the spirit of Roe so dangerous. Simply because abortion on demand, like slavery, can't be a working cultural dynamic unless there's a healthy degree of dehumanization. An attempted degradation and denial of human life where it obviously exists. Can it be reasonably argued that such a mindset doesn't at all exist within the pro-choice movement? If so, I'd like hearing it.
I believe we are definite spiritual beings with an innate sense of right and wrong. Having a certain degree of a conscience, as it were. I simply can't see the spirit of Roe as anything but contrary to a civilized society, one that isn't destroying itself daily.
Robert Olejarz
Sidney
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.