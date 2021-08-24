Robert Olejarz’s Letter to the Editor of Aug. 19 is wrong on the facts from its premise to its conclusion.
Its premise, finally arrived at in its last paragraph, is that the South was the North’s “tariff vassal.” Since internal tariffs are specifically forbidden in the Constitution, it would be interesting to learn what Mr. Olejarz is thinking about.
Mr. Olejarz relies on a series of half-truths all through his letter. For instance, he says, correctly, that there were slaves in the North as well as the South. This is true as far as it goes, but Mr. Olejarz neglects to mention that all the Northern states had abolished slavery by 1804; New York, for instance, abolished it in 1799.
And while it’s true that Lincoln said in his inaugural address that he had no intention to abolish slavery where it existed, he had been an abolitionist since at least 1837, when he denounced it in a speech. And he attacked slavery directly when, in his first state of the union address to Congress, he wrote that “... we must disenthrall ourselves, and then we will save our country ... .” A thrall is a slave.
As for secession not being about slavery — nine of the Confederacy’s 14 states gave slavery as the main reason for their seceding, and in 1861 Alexander Stephens, Jefferson Davis’ vice president, said in his famous Cornerstone Speech that slavery was “... the immediate cause of the late rupture and present revolution”, and that the Confederacy’s “... foundations ... are laid, its corner-stone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition.”
Such is the historical record, whatever Mr. Olejarz wants us to think.
Andrew Reinbach
Burlington
