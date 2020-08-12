As the result of a recent letter writing campaign and with the help of The Daily Star for the past two or three years, I am no longer a stranger to the people of Oneonta and I can now serve them in a much bigger way than I ever could before.
In the past, when very few people knew me or any of the things I believe, I had no voice and I was at the mercy of third parties (especially pastors) who I needed to represent me to the public since I had no credentials of my own — being diagnosed with a mental illness and often silenced because of the stigma.
At that time and for many years after, I failed to understand that pastors, churches and society in general will not represent someone or voice their opinions (ie. religious beliefs) to the public unless they share those same opinions and beliefs. But now, because my religious beliefs have become so widely know in my own community, I no longer need help from pastors or churches to voice them in my efforts to educate and motivate the public spiritually and in other ways as well. I have my own voice now!
So if anyone wants to know, for example, how and why reincarnation really is part of the Bible, supported and made clear by Jesus Christ himself in many Scriptures, and that we all have lived past lives, then please ask me.
Don’t ask a pastor or a church or someone who cannot be fair and objective about it. Please ask me. You’d be surprised how much I can help you learn and understand the Bible, and increase your drive to live it out in your daily life.
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
