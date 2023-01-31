As it will soon be the 214th birthday of a president who profoundly changed the character of this nation, I wanted to take this occasion to examine the legacy of Abraham Lincoln.
Now I'm sure that when I speak of his changing America's character, people will automatically think I can't be talking about anything but the slavery issue. But I'm not. Not strictly speaking, anyway, bacause from that side of Lincoln's character that most are ignorant of, slavery was essentially just a political problem that stood in the way of more personally meaningful political goals.
He said as much when he met with a delegation of abolitionist Christian ministers the day after the issuance of the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, telling them, "Understand, I raise no objection to it (slavery) on legal or constitutional grounds. I view the matter (emancipation) as a practical war measure, to be decided upon according to the advantages or disadvantages it may offer to the suppression of the rebellion." And the proclamation itself wasn't a nationwide emancipation, but was confined to areas under Confederate control., even differentiating down to the city and parish level.
But what I think is the most interesting aspect of Lincoln being, what I call, the conditional emancipator, was his strong interest in colonizing the slaves once freed. And I believe this included already free blacks, also.
But since he, by his own words, wasn't sending his armies to free the slaves, why was a war fought during his presidency? It was essentially because of his dedication to the Whig party principal of centralized government. He simply couldn't allow the South to leave the Union, as that would basically be the political end of himself, and his party. Thus a consolidated government is the actual Lincoln legacy.
Robert Olejarz
Sidney
