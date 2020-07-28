I know I’m not alone in my concern of the colleges reopening. Please, those who are in authority, reconsider this very serious decision.
As extreme spikes of coronavirus are growing all over this country, we have been doing so well in our area, following the guidance given to us. Unfortunately, as we read and see on the news, young people are spreading the virus more now all over many states. They will be coming here to live.
Please reconsider the safety of our residents. One or two semesters of online college will be safer for the students and everyone. All the doctors, nurses and all employees in our local hospitals could be devastated by such an influx of disease.
Again, we have been following the safety precautions quite well. Now with just a small increased number of people in our area, the cases are growing already and also more hospitalizations. I’m afraid to see what will happen when we have 7,000 more people come to Oneonta and surrounding areas, which so sadly, through no fault of their own, have been subject to this coronavirus.
This is a danger to our residents and the students. I believe I have my facts right. Please help! Please open your eyes to this truth.
God bless us all, as we move to get through this time in Oneonta’s history.
Michelle Cardilla
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.