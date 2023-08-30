The use of our natural resources downstate, particularly in New York City, is strikingly similar to the European method of colonization. Colonization was a deliberate process to control natural resources to improve their standard of living and ensure that the owners of the natural resources would never become their competitors.
Our elected officials remain silent. It is not the responsibility of Oneonta to supply our clean hydroelectric power to downstate because of the closure of a nuclear power station for political reasons, or to offset massive coal-produced energy in Manhattan.
Manufacturers, like Micron, want inexpensive energy for expansion and development. The economy of New York City is deeply in trouble and the supermajority of one political party is part of the problem.
Instead Oneonta should entice economic development with inexpensive hydroelectric power providing the evolution of the restoration of the middle class. Dependence upon remarkable abatement of taxes for housing and economic development has been marginally successful, but historically is never sustainable due to the lack of revenue. Someone has to pay the bills.
Instead of gifting New York City with inexpensive energy, the Goodyear Lake hydropower station should be used to lower the cost of residential and commercial development in Oneonta, enticing a reverse migration of the middle class and increase in taxpayers.
This includes research and development of thermal generation, and even large scale geothermal for hybrid residential/commercial development. Even the East Sidney Dam can be developed into a source of inexpensive energy for development. Needed is a regional power authority to coordinate the development of hydro and even other methods of power generation that will serve the interests of prospective private commercial interests.
“If you build it they will come,” is hardly fiction but has been demonstrated as factual. Let’s not tilt at ineffective windmills.
Harvey Brody
Oneonta
