While we in Delaware County are fortunate to live in an area with very little COVID-19, the threat remains — especially for we old geezers. Delaware County is one of the “oldest" counties in New York state; 25% of the population is 65 or over! Continuing safety measures is a must.
I recently visited the county landfill in Walton. Signs throughout the entry and dump area urge the use of masks. The dump site was very crowded and several people did NOT have on masks. Nor were people maintaining social distancing. It was alarming.
When I left I zipped around to talk to the gentleman at the entry. He said that while he understood my concerns, they are not allowed to enforce the mask policy.
I’ve written letters to Tina Mole, chair of the Delaware Board of Supervisors, and Mark Tuthill, my town supervisor. It is quite clear to me that the governor’s executive order mandating social distancing and use of masks is a standing order and to be enforced by local official.
In the same way private businesses mandate that customers wear masks, the county clearly can and should mandate use at all county facilities. We’ve done so well! Can’t we just stick to the guidelines a while longer.
Strong leadership please, Delaware County Board of Supervisors!
Kathy Mario
Delhi
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.