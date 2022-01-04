A recent Associated Press article, “Slow-motion Insurrection’: How GOP seizes election power” got me to thinking about our local Republican appointed/elected officials and what their views are of their party and its leader.
“Tip” O’Neill once quipped that “All politics is local,” yet we hear little to nothing from Otsego County Republicans concerning the tactics being employed in various states to ensure that future elections are won by their party, regardless of the actual tally. I wonder:
• Do you believe that Joseph Biden is president of the United States?
• Was the 2020 presidential election “stolen”?
• Do you believe Vice President Pence acted admirably on Jan. 6?
• Do you support Republican efforts to seize control of the election process?
• Should Donald Trump run for the presidency in 2024 would you vote for him?
We need a two-party system that compete with ideas, facts and programs that further the goals of each party’s constituency for votes that are cast and honestly counted.
The pundits, those we read in newspaper accounts and/or hear on radio and television, seem convinced that the 2022 election will result in a Congress controlled by Republicans who will step up their ongoing efforts to undermine election safeguards in various states and thus embolden the former president to again run for the presidency.
This scenario will not happen on an even playing field and the impact could be catastrophic to the republic. Still, we seem to ignore the realities of what the future may hold. The Democrats can have little impact at this point, it is the Republicans who must squelch what is going on within their party, yet our local Republican officials remain silent. All politics is local!
Richard Denicore
Oneonta
