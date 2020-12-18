Both the 2020 Rockefeller tree and the “Rocky” owl story have been positive events to help counterbalance the negativity in our world today. How about keeping those bright spots alive and shopping locally at the same time? We found some beautifully made, laser cut ornaments at Alpine Awards and Engraving at 22 Water St. in Oneonta (also available on Etsy if you want them shipped). Another plus is that Alpine will donate $2 for each of the owl ornaments sold to Ravensbeard Wildlife Center where Rocky received her rehab. Thank you, Alpine, for creating these special keepsake ornaments that will bring some much needed joy to our lives.
Jean N. Harris
Oneonta
