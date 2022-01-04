Oneonta received $10 million from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Mayor Herzig and city council spent huge portions of the money on the hideous four-story Dietz Street “lofts” building, destroying hundreds of two- and four-hour parking spaces. No one invited local businesses or nonprofits to bid on the parking area. Many would have bought the parking areas.
City council chose to “waive” the taxes and restrictions on that property. City council allowed the new lofts building while ignoring the dangerous, ugly decrepit building on Market Street that the city has owned since April. The city could have taken down the Market Street building and built the “lofts” there … with park views.
Destroying parking while wishing more people would populate the downtown businesses? Revitalization? NO! Main Street and nearby streets have many large, empty storefronts; “Bombers” wasted $300,000 of city money and operated barely six months. Java, Lizard Licks, other large storefronts, empty! Yet, city council chose to eliminate parking and build an UGLY, HORRID structure. Where will those occupants park? Abominable stupidity! Will Drnek stop the repulsive choices to waive restrictions and taxes? We cannot eliminate the ugly buildings now: Mayor Dick Miller ignored safety, finance and common sense in building Hilltop apartments (which destroyed hundreds of trees, cut their taxes and caused serious flooding). Herzig sponsored this hideous lofts building.
City police are ticketing the cars parked for over two or four hours, so police and city council are destroying city businesses! Restricted parking makes cars clearly unwelcome here. Very few people walk the city as I do. Insanity! Hideous waste of ten million!
Encourage and finance grocery and fresh produce shops.
And Oneonta city water cost is increasing 10%? Water is chlorinated, tastes horrible. I cannot drink city water. I fetch water from other towns. Cut water rates.
Denise Michelson
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.