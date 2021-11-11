Now that the edifice to stupidity on Dietz Street is framed up, we can see the size of the mistake. A building half that size would be too big.
The building materials came from Canada. No local workers. I’ve seen men working on the project without safety equipment, not even helmets.
This is another slap in the face to the already strapped taxpayer. At least the lost souls wandering Main Street will have place to rest this winter.
Tom Oliver
Oneonta
