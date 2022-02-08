In reply to Brian Brock’s Jan. 18 letter, I shall say again, slavery was quite incidental to Confederate secession, and the unnecessary Northern aggression against it.
One of those ongoing big lies he refers to is the Southern secession wasn’t to preserve slavery. And it wasn’t. The South didn’t have a thing to worry about concerning losing their property. It wasn’t going to happen. How am I so sure of this? Well, in the Collected Works of Lincoln, there’s a letter he wrote Alexander Stevens in late 1860, saying “Do the people of the South really entertain fears that a Republican administration would, directly or indirectly, interfere with their slaves, or with them, about their slaves? If they do, I wish to assure you, once as a friend, and still, I hope not an enemy, that there is no cause for such fears ...the South would be in no more danger in this respect, than in the days of Washington.”
If this sounds out of character for the Great Emancipator, I also refer to his first inaugural address, where he stated he was aware of the Corwin amendment that forbid the government from ever interfering with the domestic institutions of the states. Institutions of course meaning slavery. He then said, “I depart from my purpose not to speak of particular amendments so far as to say, holding such a provision to now be implied constitutional law, I have no objection to it’s being made express and irrevocable.”
Then there is the 1860 Republican Party platform, the War Aims Resolution, and even the Emancipation Proclamation. All contrary to real abolition. The actual goal behind Northern aggression was to avoid the economic consequences of disunion. Whether those economics were through slave labor or free.
Robert Olejarz
Sidney
