The two presidential candidates have two different views regarding the life formed and growing in the womb. One believes life should be protected and defended from conception until natural death. The other, it seems, holds that abortion should be legal throughout all nine months of pregnancy. Whose child would you rather be?
Margaret Kenyon
East Meredith
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.