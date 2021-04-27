In response to “On COVID Relief,” Sound Off, Tuesday, April 20:
Some Republicans contend that only 5 to 7% of Biden’s Infrastructure Bill is for roads, bridges and ports. First, it is officially called the American Jobs Plan, and it consistently proposes creating or protecting jobs, especially union jobs. The 5 to 7% designated for bridges, highways, roads, ports, waterways and airports represents only a portion of the bill.
The definition of infrastructure can be expanded to include upgrading wastewater and drinking water systems, expanding high-speed broadband, modernizing the electric grid and improving infrastructure resilience. That alone brings it to 24%. Some of the plan’s remaining budget would be spent on “suprastructure” — things that use infrastructure. Other programs don’t claim any relationship to infrastructure.
These facts can be found on Forbes’ website, a website bias rated as politically center to center right, at https://tinyurl.com/3ambsdh7
The $2.1 billion Excluded Worker Fund included in Gov. Cuomo’s $212 billion budget provides a one-time payment to individuals who lost employment or income during the COVID-19 Pandemic but were ineligible for Unemployment Insurance or other federal benefits such as stimulus payments. Applicants must be able to verify their identity, residency and work-related eligibility.
A full list of budget items, including a $2 billion fund for small businesses, can be found at on the state Senate’s website at https://tinyurl.com/ywvsk49w .
Nancy Kelly
Cooperstown
