Concerns about wind farms ("Guilford group: State ignored our wind-farm concerns," Daily Star, 3/18) need to consider more than the balance between local costs and benefits. They also need to consider how global realities will impact local conditions in the future.
New York is facing pressure to construct new fossil-fueled power plants and upgrade existing plants. Such projects will ensure we pollute the atmosphere far into the future. Removing these plants from operation should be our highest concern.
We must call on Carl Hastie and Andrea Stewart-Cousins, leaders of the state Assembly and Senate, respectively, to prioritize legislation to ban the construction and repowering of fossil-fueled power plants. And we should ask the Public Service Commission and the Cuomo administration to deny regulatory permits for new plants and already-proposed repowering operations.
The High Bridge Wind project is part of a worldwide effort to leave fossil fuels where they belong: buried underground. If we can't persuade some Guilford residents that wind farms, like other sustainable energy projects, bring benefits to local communities in the form of direct payment, tax receipts and jobs, then we must appeal to their concern for the long-term future of their communities.
For damage from climate change will surely affect every community, no matter what size or location. The effects will be economic as well as environmental and will impact the health of each of us. Right now, the battles should be about how best to adapt, not whether to avoid adapting at all.
In short, we need to do all we can to ensure a sustainable future.
Bart Farell
Clinton
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.