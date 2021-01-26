What occurred at the Capitol should be condemned by all parties, along with the rioting, looting, burning and violence that went on for months. Strangely, with fires everywhere, major media proclaimed demonstrations largely peaceful.
Robert Cairns cited Hillary Clinton’s statement of half Trump supporters being deplorables citing racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, etc. With more than 74 million voting for Trump, are 37 million Americans now deplorables?
Trump garnered more than 10 million votes than in 2016. When Trump claimed voter fraud, the media said Attorney General Barr said there were no problems found on a scale to change the outcome. He did not say how many irregularities he found or what might be acceptable.
Lawsuits against Pennsylvania nd North Carolina claimed around 2 million inactive names on voter rolls in early 2020. A case against California, citing the National Voter Registration Act was settled, and in 2019 Los Angeles County began removing up to 1.6 million inactive names. How much fraud, real or potential, needs answers and clean up to restore integrity?
The power of the press and social media is evidenced by what conveniently is left out in reporting, like when Trump addressed the enormous crowd and then said to peacefully go to the Capitol to make their voices heard.
A breakaway group invaded the Capitol causing much damage. But why was a Black Lives Matter supporter, who the FBI arrested and caught on camera instigating other and calling to burn it down, only shown on Fox News? Media is no longer unbiased with investigative reporting a thing of the past.
Powerful individuals control what you hear, so look for what they leave out.
Edward V. Dawyot
Mount Vision
