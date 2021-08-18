I have to say that I enjoyed reading the letters of Aug. 5 and 12 concerning the Confederate flag. Simply because they are prime examples of the woefully ignorant and stock view of the dynamics of the Confederacy and that conflict of 160 years ago.
I’d say that the most relevant expression of them was the idea that this flag represents “disunion, treason and racial inequality.” And the war being “a fight to preserve a way of life that never should have existed.”
It’s just this conventional wisdom, imbibed through the government education system, which makes people think that slavery in America was only practiced within the Confederacy. And that it essentially invented secession, with slavery as it’s only motivation. And the blood letting couldn’t have been about anything else but this “domestic institution.”
Well, surprise, it was practiced in the northern states, too. The North didn’t have as extensive a slavery system, primarily for reasons of climate and economics. And concerning secession, that spirit didn’t originate in any Southern state, but in the heart of New England Yankee culture, Salem, Massachusetts. In fact, from 1800 to 1815, New England Federalists made three serious attempts at secession.
In reality, slavery was pretty incidental to Northern aggression on the South. Lincoln said as much in his first inaugural address: “I have no purpose, directly of indirectly, to interfere with the institution of slavery in the States where it exists. I believe I have no lawful right to do so, and I have no inclination to do so.”
Rather, he essentially said that the South would suffer invasion if not staying the North’s tariff vassal. And this was significantly more the motivation for those Southern states seceding, then slavery. And what the Confederate flag really stands for.
Robert Olejarz
Sidney
