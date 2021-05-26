There are five lenses through which you can view your “political” information: left, lean left, center, lean right and right. There is a website you can visit to learn a site’s political bias: www.allsides.com.
If you really want to know the truth about an issue, read stories from news sites that have a political bias of center, such as The Associated Press, Reuters, The Hill and the Christian Science Monitor to name a few.
These sources just report on issues without leaning left or right and the unbiased truth is what we all need to hear.
The bias chart may not be perfect but using it may be a way to stop all the misinformation and opinion channels that perpetuate untruthful discourse.
Nancy Kelly
Cooperstown
