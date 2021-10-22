Maybe it’s time for us to start looking to the past so that we may begin to understand what’s happening in America.
One man in the no so distant past was unsuccessful at his first attempt at gaining power (at least he served jail time). We now have a man who FAIRLY lost an election, but because he will not/cannot accept that he lost, it is now his life goal to tear down our democracy and institutions because the American people didn’t like him!
I don’t know about you, but I find completely disturbing that a violent mob of men and woman attacked our Capitol while carrying a flag that’s history inspired so much hatred and deaths while shouting “Hang the Vice President.” History can show us what happens when a man’s hatred and ego can inspire millions and the death and destruction that followed.
Scott Barnes
Oneonta
