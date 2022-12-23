If non-Christians and those who attend liberal churches here in America only understood, from scripture, why violent crimes are becoming more frequent and widespread, they would know how to stop them.
But even most Christians who attend conservative churches, though they understand scripture better than non-Christians and liberals, are not motivated enough to put their faith and God-given knowledge into practice and do what's necessary to help God put an end to violent crime.
We have the opportunity and the privilege to read and be warned about all the terrorism, mass shootings, school shootings, sexual crimes and other acts of violence in the news, in the newspaper and on social media. But what good is it if all that education and information doesn't prompt us to immediate action that should be motivated by faith, courage and, most importantly, love?
Most Americans, Christians and non-Christians both, don't even know what true love is because they define it as something that makes them feel safe, comfortable and happy. If we say or do something that makes people feel unsafe, uncomfortable or unhappy, then according to most Americans, we don't love them.
Some liberal groups, such as the LGBTQ community for example, will even say we hate them if we speak out publicly against their beliefs and lifestyle. Because I truly love people, I speak the truth (publicly whenever possible) even if it has been misunderstood or misinterpreted as hate.
But what I actually do hate is violent crime (especially crimes that are sexual in nature) because Jesus Christ will one day return to judge all sin and unrepentant sinners, and I wouldn't wish hell on my worst enemy.
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
