With most community fireworks shows canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis, we understand there has been an uptick in backyard fireworks. While everyone likes to celebrate and enjoy a good show, the Susquehanna SPCA wants to remind people how dangerous fireworks can be to our pets.
It is not only the loud booming that scares our pets, dogs in particular. Fireworks and their debris can be very harmful in a number of ways. Fireworks typically contain potentially toxic substances, including potassium nitrate, arsenic and other heavy metals. Lit fireworks can cause severe burns and/or trauma to a curious dog or cat.
Many of us have either had, or know of, a pet that is afraid of thunderstorms. Fireworks shows can result in similar anxiety and may cause pets to run away.
If your animals are going to be around fireworks, please be sure they are microchipped and can be identified if they get loose. Also, remember that if your dog runs away, it is possible your municipal dog control officer has had reports of its siting or it has been brought to our SPCA.
If you find a stray dog around the Fourth of July or any time during the year, the most responsible thing to do is to call the DCO for the municipality in which you found the dog. The DCO's procedures ensure if there is an owner searching for their lost pet, they can be reunited.
Have a safe and happy Fourth of July!
Stacie Haynes
Westford
Haynes is executive director of the Susquehanna SPCA.
