If we remembered every day that we could lose someone at any moment, we would love them more fiercely and freely and without fear — not because there is nothing to lose, but because everything could always be lost.
Life is not just a meaningless and continuous struggle to survive. We are here to learn to grow wise and to love. Our message is to touch a life with an act of kindness.
Danny Gillingham
Oneonta
