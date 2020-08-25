The ability to vote and have it counted is one of the cornerstones of our democracy. Despite the fact that there is no widespread evidence of voter fraud with mail-in voting, President Trump continues to push this narrative, along with his recent comments against the USPS for losing money. What he fails to mention is that the 2006 GOP-controlled Congress passed the act requiring the postal service to pre-fund in 10 years the retiree health insurance benefits for the next 75 years. What other federal agency or private corporation has such a mandate?
The newly appointed postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, has seen fit to handicap the postal service by instituting such reforms as the elimination of overtime and the removal of postal boxes and high-speed sorting machines. We have been told these measures will make this agency “more efficient.” The timing is suspicious as a way to make voting by mail more difficult, even to the extent of ballots not being delivered in time to be counted. If these measures are the answer to this supposedly inefficient agency, they could wait another few months.
Are you reluctant to vote in person on Election Day? You can vote early at your county Board of Elections from Oct. 24 through Nov. 1. If you wish to vote by mail, Google your county BOE and download the application. If you don’t have internet access, call the BOE (Chenango 607-337-1760; Delaware 607-832-5321; Otsego 607-547-4200). Request your application soon and fill out and mail the ballot well before Nov. 3. Make sure your vote counts!
Susan Sklenarik
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.