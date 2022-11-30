Many political leaders cause stench
I was not surprised by Robert Cairns’ column about the stench that Donald Trump has put upon the Republican party. I used the word “stench” a month ago in my letter to the editor where I discussed the commercials I saw on TV.
I have written many letters to the editor, some not approved by Mr. Cairns until I changed figures or facts even though I stated this is just my opinion. I am a hard core Republican and I believe Mr. Cairns may not be. He still prints my letters and I must give him much credit.
One thing I do agree with Mr. Cairns is that Donald Trump has become a stench to the Republican Party. I believe Trump brought more Democrats to the polls than anyone else.
This country is in chaos — markets crashing, gas prices out of sight and the possibility of World War III hanging in the balance, yet people voted Democrat. People don’t want Trump back and said so with the midterm election. The Republican Party to survive needs to move on and it’s not Donald Trump.
Talk about stench, how about $11 billion stolen under the watch of Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James? $11 billion is the amount General Motors will make selling all theirs cars this year. The stench is the comptroller knew this before the election but did not make this figure public. Talk about stench. James has been so busy beating up Trump that unemployment let $11 billion be stolen. My dad said step over a dollar to pick up a penny. Who was watching the cookie jar?
One more thing I don’t like is my tax dollars being used to take my Second Amendment rights away from me. This is just my opinion. I may be wrong.
Robert B. Harder III, Unadilla
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.