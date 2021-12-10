Generally, I do not respond to articles, as I believe every person is entitled to their opinion. However, I am making an exception to that rule regarding an editorial posted Dec. 2. The column criticized the Delaware County Board of Supervisors for not renewing our contract with the chamber of commerce for tourism promotion. The column makes light of concerns raised by supervisors and misquoted my statements. My statement referred to the lack of cooperation and the deteriorating relationship with the chamber. My exact quote regarding Mr. Pucci was he had been making “disparaging remarks about the county and the county government to the public.”
To be clear, the issues we have revolve around several years of financial and reporting concerns. An audit became necessary after Mr. Pucci failed to provide the board with requested accounting details for the TPA dollars. Our requests were belittled and dismissed by Mr. Pucci. The audit, brought to light several concerns. Delaware County committed $95,000 for tourism promotion. The chamber contracted out tourism promotion with those dollars. However, we learned the chamber took $3,900 each month amounting to 49% of the total. The consultant provided monthly reports that were never shared with the board and Mr. Pucci took credit for much of the work being done by the consultant. When asked about the reports and monthly payment to the chamber he said he “forgot” to tell the committee.
Our efforts to resolve these issues were met with defiance and access to records was denied. In light of the financial and reporting concerns and Mr. Pucci’s unwillingness to be a team player, we voted accordingly.
Moving forward I am confident our Economic Development Department can provide these services based on their collective expertise.
Tina B. Molé
Bovina
Mole is chair of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors.
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.