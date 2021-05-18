It has become evident that the Republican Party is being destroyed by its embrace of Donald Trump and his recurring claim that the 2020 election was rigged against him — despite the fact that there isn’t a shred of evidence to support his “Big Lie.”
According to Harper’s May 2021 Index, one-third of Republicans regard Donald Trump as the best president in American history; 54% of 2020 Trump voters feel more loyal to Trump than to the Republican Party; 46% would support a Trump party over the Republican Party. And 58% believe that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was largely inspired by Antifa.
What Harpers didn’t measure was the percentage of Trump supporters who reject reality and — instead —substitute a fantasy of their own.
Walter Wouk
Summit
