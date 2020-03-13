I read about the presentation given by the marketing group Trampoline that convinced our feckless mayor and Common Council to spend a quarter million dollars on napkins and clicks to promote Oneonta.
Are you out of your freaking mind? Anyone with two brain cells or any marketing/business experience at all would know this is a scam!
Trampoline proposed to get more visitors to our city with coasters and posters! Did anyone take two seconds to check out this marketing company to find out they have only two Google reviews? Did anyone at the meeting research the fact that the average click-through rates for pay for click is 1.35% for search and 0.35% for display ads, while Trampoline's results are almost 1,000 times worse than the industry standard? I'm sure the contract the city signed with Trampoline has a performance clause? Yeah, right.
If I wasted that amount, I'd be out of business! Oh wait, this is the government, so they don't give a flying fig as to the return on investment! I want to know who got paid for this, another boondoggle, that the mayor can't seem to stop making over and over again.
Let me count the previous city failures: the ice cream store on Main Street, Bombers (with food that made me gag), $10,000 wasted on geothermal heating. I'm just waiting for the diner to go under. Only time will tell about letting the Dietz Street parking land go for such a pittance for the lofts downtown.
If a project can't make it with private money, it's not a good idea with public money. Thank God this money is coming from the downstate peole who have even less common sense than our representatives.
Eric Dohner
Oneonta
