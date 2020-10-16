I was a victim of domestic violence. I am also a retired NYPD detective. My offender did eight months in the jail. I have an order of protection, which was good for five years.
The order is expiring this month and I am fearful that my offender will cause me more harm because of this bail reform. It is an open invitation for offenders to commit more crimes. Working for almost 25 years with victims, and being one myself, I saw time and time again how fearful victims were. With this bail reform it is causing fear, anxiety and, in some instances, victims to assume other identities.
Seems the Democrats have taken care of these offenders and left the victims behind. This is wrong! Victims’ lives are at stake including mine. There are 250 crimes on the bail reform list that are felonies, including against children. The Democrats lied to the people. Most don’t know this information. It is so important for victims turned survivors to feel they have a voice. This is NOT only bad for victims of domestic violence but all victims. Most don’t know, because of bail reform, defendants can go visit the crime scene with their attorney. If the crime was a home invasion or sexual assault committed in one’s residence the offender can revisit the crime scene. This is outrageous and re-victimizes the victims.
If there is a witness to a crime they can no longer stay anonymous. The defense attorney gets the information, which can be passed to the defendant.
When did we become a society in which victims lives do not matter? Instead the offenders feel empowered and emboldened. This is one of the many reasons why I am voting for Mike Martucci. He will fight for the victims, and our voices will be heard.
Heidi Carnevali
Warwick
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.