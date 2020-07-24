To the Town of Maryland residents:
Recently, I have seen a fellow town in our school district do something to honor the veterans in their community — host an ice cream social.
As a graduate of Schenevus Central School, I have noticed that the school board and administration does something to honor veterans in the school district — host a breakfast.
If I am elected town supervisor, I want to do something to honor our veterans in our town, whether it’s a community cleanup day to help spruce up a veteran’s property, a catered dinner hosted by the town board, or whatever it is.
The administration of our town needs to do something to honor our veterans, and if I am elected, I am wanting to do something. Our veterans, whether they fought in a war, conflict, or not, need to be honored by our entire town board and especially, the town supervisor.
Thank you for your time and attention, and may God bless you all, and may God bless the United States of America.
AJ Hamill
Maryland
Hamill is a candidate for town of Maryland supervisor.
