According to the Daily Star reporting this fall, the town of Maryland Supervisor Ron Wheeler and his wife, Christine Alvarado, have been building a winery and wedding venue on their property across from Sparrowhawk Lake in Schenevus.
Concerned local citizens, including Joe Muehl, who owns property across from the proposed venue, reached out to the local town and county governments to make sure local laws had been followed. In July, a "stop work" order was issued by the Otsego County Codes Office because there was no record of any building permit for the property, as required by Otsego County law and the New York state building code. Ultimately, the town of Maryland rejected the special use permit application for the use of the property, at least partially due to “the environmental impact application and the special use permit application stating different uses for the property.”
Mr. Wheeler and Ms. Alvarado are now suing their neighbors for defamation. These neighbors, who brought their concerns about the proposed venue to their local government, did so in order to protect their own properties. On the surface, this lawsuit appears to be a reactionary lawsuit at best and a SLAPP or intimidation lawsuit at its worst. SLAPP lawsuits are used by people in positions of power and/or money to censor their critics by burdening them with the cost of a legal defense.
As town of Maryland supervisor, Mr. Wheeler should’ve been aware of the proper procedures when moving forward with his venue idea, including obtaining and submitting architectural drawings, building permits and ensuring the correct usage of the property was listed on applications. The fact that local laws appear to have not been followed is his own fault and attempting to penalize his neighbors for his mistakes is foolish.
Dave Rissberger
Oneonta
Rissberger is the city councilman in Oneonta's Third Ward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.