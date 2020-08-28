Where have all the Locals gone, long time passing?
Where have all the Locals gone, long time ago?
Where have all the Locals gone?
The Mask Law drove them away.
Oh, when will they ever learn?
Oh, when will they ever learn?
Where have all the Locals gone, long time passing?
Where have all the Locals gone, long time ago?
Where have all the Locals gone?
Gone for walks anywhere but Main/Pioneer
Oh, when will they ever learn?
Oh, when will they ever learn?
Where have all the Small Businesses gone, long time passing?
Where have all the Small Businesses gone, long time ago?
Where have all the Small Businesses gone?
Gone now there’s empty storefronts
Oh, when will they ever learn?
Oh, when will they ever learn?
Sue Fink
Cooperstown
