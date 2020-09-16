As I walked to the village recently, I just happened to pass a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. And I thought for a moment:
Since 1903, through all the wars, diseases and civil unrest, we still had something for which we, as Americans, could be proud: Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
May they endure forever. God bless them. And God bless America.
Roger Weiss
Stamford
