Let me begin by thanking our current mayor, Mr. Gary Herzig.
I think he has done a very good job for our City of the Hills, Oneonta.
I would also like to say that the mayor’s job is not an easy one. Being mayor is like running a business and a home, while juggling a dozen balls at the same time. It’s not an easy job.
So, again. Thank you, and enjoy a good retirement.
You earned it.
Scott Stanton
Oneonta
