In response to Dotti Howe’s commentary on marijuana: Correlation does not mean cause/effect (40-year-old Swedish study). Dispensaries have pharmacists and certified doctors who screen and approve for cards. Information given specifically states do NOT use if you have serious mental illness, especially psychosis.
TikTok is NOT a reputable source of information and is on par with YouTube.
Cannabis is not touted as a treatment for mental illness, although there are numerous studies with positive outcomes for veterans with PTSD.
You call medical marijuana “the smoking kind.” It comes in many forms and only recently here in New York was dry herb available. Many take it as capsules, sublingual drops or powder, with controlled dose and pharmacist approved. Many forms contain low THC and even NO THC. Medical marijuana is NOT one thing.
People will not have their own “dispensary” as these are highly regulated and sending you to a friend’s “dispensary” is just the current black market, where you have no idea regarding strain or percentage of THC, nor have you been screened and approved.
Your commentary is way off base about the reality of medical marijuana and there is no stopping anyone, once shops open, from buying something they maybe shouldn’t consume (overweight people aren’t prevented from buying cake and alcoholics not prevented from buying booze). Medical marijuana and street dry herb are not the same thing!
About 15% of “smokers” may experience unwanted symptoms. That means it’s not for them or wrong dose/format. If they went through a doctor and a dispensary pharmacist, they would be helped through this process. Let’s not lump “pick out your own candy shops” with medical marijuana, which has helped millions. This commentary sounded like ill-informed scare tactics of the 1960s.
Emily Phillips
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.