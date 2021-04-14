The tragic death of Tyler Green on April 6 may have been avoided if a mental health advocate had been present to help in de-escalating the alleged conflict that led to the calling of the Oneonta police to the scene.
Police officers may be necessary in psychiatric emergencies to protect others or the person who is the subject of the call, but they should not have to communicate with the subject and attempt to persuade them to conduct themselves safely without the knowledge and support of someone trained to assist those with mental illness.
Local and state agencies must begin to create a program for training mental health advocates to assist in psychiatric crises in Oneonta and surrounding areas.
Shirley O’Shea
Oneonta
