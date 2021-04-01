Most of the people who know me in my own community know how devoted I am to mental health reform.
I want so badly for mentally ill people like myself, on and off psychiatric units, to be treated fairly and to enjoy the freedoms that most people without psychiatric labels are already enjoying, and usually take for granted.
However, as important as it is for the general public to know how patients are being treated by psychiatrists behind the locked doors of a psychiatric unit, there is no substitute for being a victim with a valid proven testimony that he or she was abused. Educating the public will only get us so far. There are many ex-patients who were abused on psychiatric units who lament that “Most people just don’t know what’s going on. And unless it affects them directly, they don’t want to know.”
In my case, I have learned the hard way that trying to educate the public about patient abuse on psychiatric units, and my efforts to help abused patients get the justice and freedom they deserve, just isn’t working for me — and now I know why.
The only way I can help reform the mental health system, especially on a state or national level, is to do it on the front lines where the abuse is happening right in front of my eyes. Then I’ll be able to report it to the proper authorities who will investigate the abuse and discover for themselves that I was telling the truth.
That’s where most of us who are diagnosed with a mental illness are at. We need indisputable rock solid evidence and proof that we were abused or the people deciding our cases and the general public just won’t believe us.
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
