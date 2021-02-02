Reduction in any mental health funding has never made any sense to me. When I worked in a congressional office, I would continually see agencies struggle to compensate the injustice of lack of substance abuse and mental health funding.
I’m writing this letter for a couple of reasons.
The first is to commend Delaware County Sheriff DuMond and his office’s work to revive a partnership with Delaware County Office of Mental Health. The initiative of a formal mental health referral program for law enforcement and the expansion of the Recovery Coach program at the corrections facility will benefit many. Having and using the knowledge of professionals and agencies who directly interact with the core elements of mental health and substance abuse on the new advisory committee demonstrates the integrity of his efforts and kudos for including the voice of someone in recovery and incarceration on this committee. Excellent! Nice job! Great leadership!
The second: While researching Sheriff DuMond’s recent efforts, I came across an article in your paper that hit a nerve, “Delaware policing review moves along, faces critics.” Although Joyce St. George and other critics seemed to be well-intentioned, their plea for reform appears to be misdirected. Sheriff DuMond’s collaborative efforts clearly show that he recognizes that no one agency can handle the addiction and mental health epidemic alone. The established advisory committee represents multiple disciplines, so let’s let the professionals identify and brainstorm solutions for Delaware County.
The critics’ real plea should be to Governor Cuomo (not Delaware County), to not play politics with mental health funding. With mental health care networks struggling, and drug overdose deaths on the rise, Cuomo thought it would be a good time to “withhold” 31% funding to treatment providers. That’s the real injustice!
Paula Brown
Downsville
