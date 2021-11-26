During my final term in the state Senate, I had the opportunity to become very familiar with the financial and programmatic struggles of the Schenevus Central School District through briefings by school officials and meetings I arranged with key state officials on their behalf.
It soon became apparent to me that the future was bleak for the students, staff, residents and taxpayers of the Schenevus district without major changes. While actions were taken to help the district survive for another two to three years or so — long-term, the status quo is not a viable option.
The proposed merger of the Schenevus and Worcester school districts presents a significant opportunity for the students, staffs, residents and taxpayers of both districts. I highly recommend a yes vote on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
A yes vote and a combined school district will result in lower school taxes, $11 million in increased state incentive aid, state building aid going to 98% for future capital projects, additional course and extracurricular offerings, more education jobs with both the Schenevus and Worcester buildings being utilized.
My concern is that a no vote would mean dramatic school tax increases, zero increases in state operating and building aids, cuts of more courses and offerings, the loss of more jobs and a general decline in the quality of education, and also the community. In my view, the Schenevus district would be negatively impacted first, with Worcester, potentially, not far behind.
In contrast, a combined district would bring community stability and growth to two communities with little industry, a limited tax base, low wealth and declining school enrollments.
A new, enlarged school district with lots of opportunities for kids will attract new families and businesses, new home growth, more vibrant communities and, most importantly, a better and brighter future for kids.
I recommend a yes vote on Dec. 1.
James L. Seward
Milford
Seward represented the 51st State Senate District, which includes both school districts.
