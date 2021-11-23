I am a graduate of A.S Draper. When I was in high school (1966), merger was a topic of conversation. At that time it was hard to imagine, but even then I knew it should go through.
How long are the people going to hold the kids in the district back, not letting them experience more choices and a better education?
When I was in school, I could not take a language. It was only offered two days a week. One of my mandatory classes conflicted with the language classes. So no language class for me.
I know, it is not about the education, it’s about the sports. Really?! We need to be realistic and remember we need to have both, but education is the most important thing you can give your children.
I also remember my parents always watching their school taxes go up every year and wondering how can this keep going on. I am sure many of the older people in the district cannot afford another a big tax hike.
Change is good! I am sure people who are not for this merger have had changes in their lives. You have lived through them and are much stronger for it.
Let your kids have a chance. Let them make new friends, take different classes, play sports that may be offered. Many kids are not stars athlete but would love to be involved in some way in a sports program. If you have more numbers, you can offer these choices to the kids.
Please think about the ychildren!
Elaine Bresee
Milford Center
