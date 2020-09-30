Six local candidates for the New York state Senate will work together, if elected, to have a larger impact on getting things done in Albany. Senator Jen Metzger is part of that group, and no wonder, since getting things done is what she does!
The group will endeavor to have our region manufacture personal protective equipment. This will not only help us through the pandemic, it will benefit our local economy.
The group will also work to lower property taxes which are among the highest in the nation. Albany should be funding schools and local governments through state income taxes, not the homes we live in.
Why wouldn’t you vote to re-elect Jen Metzger! She’s the real deal!
Doris Chorny
Gardiner
