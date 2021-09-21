I am happy when people enjoy life, and critical services volunteers should be shown appreciation.
It is another thing to use a day for solemn remembrance of the beginning of the continuing attacks on our country, to pat each other’s backs, toot one’s own puffed-up horn, and throw a self-congratulatory song and dance party, with music, food and fireworks, while cashing in what will soon be needed public funds or perhaps sucking up some overtime pay. Is this national tragedy now being diluted and removed from our history, along with much else, by paving it over with a “good time had by all”?
In view of all the current problems foisted upon our nation, the open border, possibilities of massive election frauds, and the failures of our executive and military leadership with little public congregation arranged to address these, I am sorry to say the Milford Parade of Heroes Celebration appears as somewhat of a callous and vulgar display.
Maybe it was brought to be by the same kind of “woke” self-serving movers and shakers that made 9/11 and the continuing erosion of our freedoms possible, coming soon to a village near you.
Richard Krzeminski
Milford
