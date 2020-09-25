Recalling the day as clearly as though it happened yesterday, Marion Campbell described barely being able to contain her excitement when she recognized the handwriting and saw her brother’s signature on the medical directives that had accompanied a group of wounded soldiers back from the Pacific Theater.
Because family members did not always know where their loved ones were serving during the war, Marion knew that passing along the location of at least one of her brothers would be a comfort to her parents living in Cooperstown.
Just a few months before, Marion had enlisted in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, making her remarkably the fourth and final child in her immediate family to sign up for military service during World War II.
In what must have felt like a one-in-a-million chance, she was the nurse to receive her brother Crawford’s medical instructions regarding the latest incoming wounded soldiers from Okinawa, later determined to be one of the bloodiest battles of World War II.
Is the military service in my family unusual or special? Not in the least. In fact, particularly in this century, military service is far more “American” than the oft-touted “American Dream,” rags-to-riches, storyline.
Understanding the American story of military service cuts to the core of who we are as a country. Foremost, it does not have a transactional plotline. Sacrifice and service are given without the expectation of something in return.
I do not know who my mother, a life-long Republican, would have voted for in this upcoming election if she were still alive. I am, however, very certain that she would have voted.
Laura M. Luckert
Venice, Florida
Laura M. Luckert is the daughter of Marion Campbell Martin and a co-founder of 100yearsofthevote.org
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.