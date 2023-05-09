After 40 years of enjoying the carrier-delivered paper with our breakfast, we now have to wait for the mail to be in and go to the post office to get it.
Since the paper has known for 30 days that the carrier was quitting, we find it odd that they could not find someone to continue door delivery in Milford. Now we are told if we want the news early we can look at it online. Gee thanks. No more sharing the paper together to get the day started — hard to do that online.
First we lose one paper a week. Now it’s delayed delivery. Is the hard copy the next to go? Some changes are just not welcome. Kudos to the carriers and their families who have taken on this responsibility in the past.
Richard and Joanne Bliss
Milford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.