Cooperstown. Hall of Fame. Protecting the sacred secular trust: baseball.
“Have you no sense of decency?” Words Joseph Welch used to derail the absurdity of McCarthyism in 1954.
Modify the question: “have you no shame?” Ask the question of the MLB owners and players regarding the lockout. They ought to be partners in protecting the sacred secular trust. At present, they are not.
In the past, owners excluded on the basis of race. They controlled salaries and working conditions unfairly until Curt Flood.
Now they plead economic privation; their teams sometimes lose money, eroding owners’ billions. This, despite astonishing increases in the value of teams. They manipulate player service time to save a few bucks. They tolerate tanking, betraying the trust of fans and the community.
Players bemoan a decline in overall payrolls. They stick up for newbies to the majors. But they want the minimum salary raised from $570,000. The average teacher gets $28 an hour, less than one-tenth that minimum, and has trouble seeing a problem for the new player.
The players hold out for multi-year contracts. What other occupation has such salary guarantees? The median salary is $4.17 million a year. One earning $100,000 a year would need to work 41.7 years to match that amount. Do the players care about who can afford to go to a game?
Stop the shame of arguing about money. Think about the fans. Do your part to protect the sacred secular trust in your care.
Daniel White
Green Valley, Arizona
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.