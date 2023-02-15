Since a young age, newly elected Congressman Marc Molinaro, R-NY19, has delivered for families and citizens of the 19th New York Congressional District.
Utterly transparent and respectful, Mr. Molinaro offers a down-to-earth approach in Congress, one that is rarely exhibited for a citizen in such capacity. I have had the honor of speaking with Mr. Molinaro several times and he continues to impress. He is a moderate Republican selected to serve on three Congressional committees that directly benefit constituents of Delaware County.
Marc strives to aid farmers, support people with mental health and disability issues, and protect our Second Amendment. Lastly, Marc offers an unseen notion of moderatism on issues ranging from mental health to support for those with special needs. I have confidence that Marc will deliver great results for the citizens of the district.
Everett Noakes
Delhi
