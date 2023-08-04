Mark Molinaro’s MAGA caucus supports HR 4563, the remarkably misnamed “American Confidence in Elections Act.”
More than 60 courts have already confirmed there is zero credible evidence of fraud in American elections, so why this bill? It is simply a blatant attempt to reduce turnout by restricting voting by mail, making it harder to register to vote and in every way making it more difficult for the elderly and college students to vote. For example, a handicapped person could not ask a family member to deposit a ballot in a box or the Post Office. Ridiculous, but Republicans love low election turnouts.
Mr. Molinaro repeatedly describes himself as “bipartisan” because he knows that he is too extreme for our 19th Congressional District. Well, he can support that self description by challenging his MAGA colleagues and voting “NO” to this bill that would make voting so much harder for so many people.
We need Mark Molinaro to stand up for democracy!
Edward Kornbluh, Schodack Landing
