I urge Rep. Molinaro to support the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
We have too many incidents of innocent citizens (or those accused of minor, non-violent misdemeanors) dying in police custody. It happens disproportionately to citizens of color. Because these deadly incidents are happening across our country, there is a federal responsibility: justice for all citizens.
The Act:
• Bans no-knock warrants in federal drug cases and ties federal funding to compliance;
• Ends “qualified immunity”;
• Lowers the legal standard for police prosecution from “willfulness” to “recklessness (actions are easier to prove than intent);
• Ties federal funds to use of body cameras and dashboard cameras;
• Creates a national police misconduct registry;
• Uses federal grants to establish local police reform studies;
• Limits the amount of military-grade equipment awarded to state and local law enforcement.
This is reasonable legislation. I am an older white woman in rural Upstate New York who loves my country, supports the Act — and is struck by these contrasting quotes:
"We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility...” - Preamble to the US Constitution.
“... I don’t know if there’s anything you can do to stop the kind of evil we saw in that video...” - Jim Jordan, new House Judiciary Chair regarding the Tyre Nichols video.
Like all members of Congress, Jim Jordan swore an oath to the Constitution to at least TRY to establish justice for ALL American citizens. So did Marc Molinaro, our new representative in NY19. I hope he doesn’t let us down.
Lisa Tait
New Kingston
