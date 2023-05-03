It becomes clearer with each passing day that, on the most critical issues of our time, Rep. Marc Molinaro (NY-19) can be counted on to vote with the extreme right wing of his party. With his April 26 "Yea" vote on Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s MAGA-dictated “Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023,” Molinaro has again thrown in his lot with the House GOP deadbeats who refuse to pass a clean bill authorizing the Treasury Department to pay America’s outstanding bills. He joins those who would hold hostage the credit standing of our country, threatening to crash the world economy — and potentially costing millions of American jobs — unless the Senate and White House agree to draconian budget cuts.
These cuts reveal the radical agenda of the new Republican Party. In order to maintain the tax breaks they gave to billionaires just a few years ago, the MAGA caucus will slash health care for veterans, resulting in longer wait times for life-saving treatment and 30 million fewer outpatient visits. They will take Meals on Wheels away from one million seniors. They will cut nutrition assistance from low-income women, infants and children. They will drastically cut funding for education, slashing more than 100,000 teaching positions, eliminating Pell Grants for 80,000 college students, and reducing grant awards for millions of others. They will scale back President Joe Biden’s recently enacted programs to address the climate crisis, repealing incentives for renewable energy and other climate-friendly technology, and replace them with new incentives for fossil fuel production. They will shut down 125 air traffic control towers.
This is the hostage deal that Rep. Molinaro voted for. His was the vote of a right-wing extremist, not the independent moderate he claims to be. I encourage him to instead support a clean bill raising the debt ceiling.
Mark Vian
Palenville
