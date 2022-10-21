In the new 19th Congressional district there is a race between former Assemblyman Marc Molinaro and Democrat Josh Riley. There are many issues that divide these two candidates, but there is a specific one that I think disqualifies Molinaro from any office.
In 2009, when Molinaro was in the state Assembly, there was a bill (S.1290-A/A.3373-A) that called for the repeal of a state law that said incarcerated women were to be "shackled" when giving birth. Molinaro voted to keep the law on the books. He voted to keep women chained down while giving birth.
This is a fact. You can look it up. Molinaro was among a small number of members who voted to keep incarcerated women shackled while in labor.
Molinaro has never apologized for his vote, although he has said he would vote differently today because his vote has been used against him. His vote can and should be used against him. It is reason enough to deny him a seat in Congress. Josh Riley is a thoughtful, caring, experienced candidate who, unlike Molinaro, is truly from our district. For me, there’s no contest, I’m voting for Josh Riley!
Alice Radosh
Lake Hill
